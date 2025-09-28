Brace from Matthews fires Sundowns back to the top

Tashreeq Matthews scored a brace as the Brazilians returned to winning ways after their midweek setback against Golden Arrows.

Mamelodi Sundowns thumped Richards Bay 4-1 in a Betway Premiership clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night. Tashreeq Matthews scored a brace as the Brazilians returned to winning ways after their midweek setback against Golden Arrows.

Iqraam Rayners and Malibongwe Khoza were also on target in a commanding display in Atteridgeville, while Gabadinho Mhango netted what turned out to be a consolation for the KwaZulu-Natal side.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso called for a strong response following the narrow 1-0 defeat away to Arrows, and his team delivered. The defending champions dominated the contest from the outset and went into the break leading 3-1.

Matthews broke the deadlock in the 15th minute after a superb ball from new signing Nuno Santos. His initial header was well saved by Ian Otieno, but the winger reacted quickest to bury the rebound.

Khoza doubled the advantage 12 minutes later, punishing Richards Bay’s failure to clear a corner. He showed composure inside the box before rifling home to extend Sundowns’ lead.

However, Khoza’s joy was short-lived after a lapse in concentration on the halfway line allowed Mhango to pounce and race on goal to chip over Ronwen Williams to halve the deficit on the half-hour mark.

Sundowns quickly regained control, with Rayners restoring their two-goal cushion from the penalty spot five minutes before half-time. Referee Abongile Tom awarded the spot-kick after Lindokuhle Zikhali was adjudged to have shoved Khuliso Mudau inside the box.

Matthews added his second in the 60th minute to put the result beyond doubt following yet another great move by Sundowns. Rayners beat the offside trap and latched onto another defence-splitting pass from Santos, only to see his effort crash against the crossbar.

Matthews was perfectly placed to tap home the rebound, sparking jubilant scenes among the home supporters. With the result all but secured, Sundowns eased off but continued to dictate possession, leaving their visitors chasing shadows in the closing stages.

The victory lifted Sundowns back to the summit of the Premiership table. They now sit on 21 points after 10 matches, overtaking Sekhukhune United, who slipped to second following a 1-0 defeat to Polokwane City in an earlier fixture. United trail by a single point but still have a game in hand.