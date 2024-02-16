Broos wants to meet injured Foster to discuss AFCON absence

'It will not be that he can come now as if nothing happened,' said the Bafana head coach.

Lyle Foster played for Burnley despite not being available for Bafana at the Africa Cup of Nations. Picture: Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Hugo Broos still wants an explanation from Lyle Foster, as to why the Burnley striker was able to play for his club in the English Premier League, but not his country at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Bafana head coach has also said that his players will have a say on whether Foster is welcomed back to international duty.

Foster is currently out of action for Burnley, having picked up a chronic injury that required him to have an operation, seemingly leaving the 23 year-old out of contention to face Andorra and Algeria in friendlies next month.

“Lyle Foster won’t be available yet,” said Burnley head coach Vincent Kompany at a press conference ahead of the Clarets’ meeting with Arsenal this weekend.

“He’s undergone surgery for a chronic issue that needed attention. Although it’s not the end of his season, he will be sidelined for a period.”

Foster could be back for the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe in June, but Broos still appears stumped as to how Fosters’ mental health issues left him able to play for Burnley in the Premier League, but not for Bafana at the AFCON.

Before his latest injury, Foster played six games for Burnley in December and January, having also written a letter to the South African Football Association saying he was unable to play for Bafana at the Africa Cup of Nations.

‘When Lyle comes, everyone must (also) want him’

Bafana went on to win the bronze medal in the Ivory Coast, but they were a little blunt in attack, where Foster could surely have a made a difference.

“It is not because that happened that we have to say to Lyle Foster, ‘don’t come’,” said Broos, who added that he may pay Burnley a visit when he travels to Europe in April.

“But it will not be that he can come now as if nothing happened. I will talk with him first and we will see how the situation is and what he thinks. When Lyle comes, everyone must (also) want him to come or it will be a big problem.

“The decision is his, if he comes or doesn’t … when he is ready to come. The players see that he doesn’t want to come but he plays with his team (Burnley).”

“(He must) Explain to me, why you can play …. every 90 minutes (for Burnley) and not play at the AFCON.”