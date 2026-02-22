Cardoso blames costly errors for defeat to Galaxy

'We can't go into matches where we're losing 2-0 like we did today, this is a shot in the foot,' said the Sundowns head coach.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has attributed his side’s Nedbank Cup exit to costly individual errors following a 2-0 defeat to fellow Betway Premiership outfit TS Galaxy at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Cardoso bemoans mistakes

Divine Lunga was at fault for the opening goal after giving away possession in a dangerous area, allowing Sphamandla Ngwenya to capitalise in the 19th minute. Youngster Thato Sibiya then clumsily conceded a penalty on the half-hour mark which Junior Zindoga converted to seal Galaxy’s passage to the quarter-finals.

WATCH: Mbokazi makes two goalline clearances on MLS debut

It was a disjointed display from the Brazilians after Cardoso opted for wholesale changes to the side that defeated Orlando Pirates in a league encounter last Wednesday.

Only Nuno Santos retained his place in the starting XI, and Cardoso’s gamble ultimately backfired as Galaxy delivered a knockout blow to Sundowns’ Nedbank Cup ambitions in Mpumalanga.

“We have the quality to win matches but we can’t go into matches where we’re losing 2-0 like we did today, this is a shot in the foot,” Cardoso reflected.

“With the experience that we have, we should understand that and cope with that responsibility. I believe we’re still going to do well but we shouldn’t wait until we’re out of the competition in order to do well in other ones.

“The team that started today had all the conditions to win the match but unfortunately we shot ourselves in the foot, two shots and one in each foot.”

In what some may view as an excuse, Cardoso also blamed the uneven pitch at the KwaMhlanga venue for the defeat. The Portuguese coach suggested that the playing surface prevented his side from settling into their passing rhythm.

ALSO READ: Sundowns stunned by Galaxy in Nedbank Cup upset

“I repeat, it was very difficult to play beautiful football and it was difficult to play quality football,” he said.