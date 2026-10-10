Cardoso dedicates MTN8 win to Sundowns fans

'All the people here (in Durban) deserve it. They came in numbers. I think it was time to give these people a domestic cup,' said the Sundowns head coach.

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso was delighted to finally give the Masandawana fans a domestic knockout trophy, after his side beat Orlando Pirates 2-0 on Saturday in the MTN8 final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Sundowns end Pirates’ run

An early Teboho Mokoena strike and a stoppage time Iqraam Rayners penalty were ultimately enough for Sundowns to end Pirates’ incredible run in the MTN8, which had seen the Buccaneers win four consecutive titles.

For Sundowns, despite winning eight Premiership titles in the last nine seasons, and despite winning last season’s Caf Champions League, this was just a fifth ever MTN8 title, and their second in the last 19 years.

“With heart, passion, organisation and a lot of love,” said Cardoso, when asked on SuperSport TV how his side had triumphed over Pirates.

“It is very difficult to play Pirates and very difficult to get two goals without conceding.

“All the people here (in Durban) deserve it. They came in numbers. I think it was time to give these people a domestic cup.

“Sometimes we prioritise some competitions and it takes the energy out of others. We wanted to give this trophy to the club, the players worked very hard. We said from the first game (of the MTN8) that this was our objective.”

Mokoena’s appearance was a bit of a surprise as he was injured on international duty. But along with Aubrey Modiba, the Sundowns midfielder recovered in time to play against Pirates.

‘Now we have to keep humble’

And Mokoena came up with the opening goal, latching onto Thabang Matuludi’s deft flick.

“We prepared with others, we were not expecting Teboho and Aubrey to make the game,” said Cardoso.

“It was not easy for them to keep the pace, but with love and teamwork we overcame the difficulties. It is fantastic that we arrive in October and we now have two trophies (Sundowns also won the African-Asian Pacific Cup). Now we have to keep humble and work hard, we have achieved nothing yet.”