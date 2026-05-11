Mailula faces uncertain future after KV Kortrijk exit

Mailula joined Kortrijk in September last year hoping to rediscover the form that made him a fan favourite at Sundowns.

South African forward Cassius Mailula is pondering his next move after being released by Belgian club KV Kortrijk, who have decided not to exercise the option to make his loan move permanent.

At this stage, it remains unclear where Mailula will end up after spending a season in the Belgian second division on loan from Toronto FC. The move did not quite work out as the former Mamelodi Sundowns striker struggled for game time.

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During his spell at Kortrijk, he made only three appearances, failing to register either a goal or an assist. It therefore comes as little surprise that the club opted against activating the clause in his loan agreement to keep him beyond this season.

Kortrijk competed in the second tier of Belgian football, the Challenger Pro League, but have since secured promotion back to the Jupiler Pro League, where they will compete next season.

Mailula joined Kortrijk in September last year hoping to rediscover the form that made him a fan favourite at Sundowns before his move to Toronto FC in 2023. However, things have not gone according to plan for the forward since leaving Sundowns for the MLS, where he also struggled to settle.

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The stint in Belgium marked his second loan spell in successive seasons after spending the 2024/25 campaign with Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca, where he reunited with Rulani Mokwena, his former coach at Sundowns.