Mdunyelwa urges Sundowns to carry momentum into City clash

"The mood is definitely high because they are in the final and they know their strength and their capabilities," he said.

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Zuko Mdunyelwa has warned his side to expect a tough away test when they face Durban City in Tuesday night’s Betway Premiership clash.

Kick-off is at 7:30 pm at Chatsworth Stadium, with three vital points on the line. Sundowns head into the encounter looking to protect their two-point advantage over Orlando Pirates at the top of the table.

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For the hosts, the stakes are just as high. A win would see City climb from sixth to fourth place, moving level on 38 points with AmaZulu while boasting a superior goal difference.

Mdunyelwa is particularly cautious of a confident City outfit, fresh from booking their place in the Nedbank Cup final after edging Casric Stars last weekend.

“In the Durban City camp, the mood is definitely high because they are in the final and they know their strength and their capabilities,” he said.

“For us, it’s also very important to understand that it’s an away game and we need the three points to keep going. We have the momentum and we just need to keep going.”

Despite a looming trip to Tunisia for their CAF Champions League semi-final first leg against Espérance, Mdunyelwa insists Sundowns remain fully focused on the immediate task.

“We as players want to take it one game at a time and our main focus is Durban City. We haven’t even touched on the trip to Tunisia as our main focus is on Durban City as things stand,” Mdunyelwa concluded.

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Sundowns are chasing a 10th successive league victory as the title race gathers pace. Meanwhile, Pirates host Golden Arrows knowing any slip-up could prove costly in the battle for the championship.