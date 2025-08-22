‘This means a lot’ – Shalulile on equalling Nomvethe’s PSL record

'I have been looking at other strikers this month in the Premier League and in the Bundesliga and Spain,' he added.

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile has etched his name deeper into South African football history after equalling Siyabonga Nomvethe’s all-time Premier Soccer League scoring record of 129 goals.

Sundowns’ star striker Shalulile

The Namibian forward reached the milestone in Sundowns’ 2-0 victory over Magesi FC in a Betway Premiership clash this week. His strike not only secured the points for the reigning champions but also brought him within touching distance of outright history.

Shalulile is just one goal away from becoming the PSL’s all-time leading scorer. Reflecting on the record, Shalulile remained humble, insisting that his success is due to his teamwork and hard work.

“I don’t remember my last goal, I only remember the goal of this moment. It came from training … where I hit it the first time and I scored with a volley,” he said to the Sundowns media team.

The forward explained how his constant drive to improve has shaped his finishing by watching other top strikers around the world ahead of the 2025-26 PSL season. For Shalulile, matching Nomvethe’s mark carries special significance

“I have been looking at other strikers this month in the Premier League and in the Bundesliga and Spain,” he added.

“I saw that defenders know that you have a good right foot so I was trying to finish with my left in training and eventually I connected and it went in. It means a lot because now it puts me among the top goal scorers of all time.

“I always give the glory to God. I always say this is impossible without him. I thank the Lord and my teammates and everyone who has been behind every goal that I have scored in my career in the PSL and also in the First Division.”

‘I kept my faith’

The 31-year-old, who first made his name at Highlands Park before joining Sundowns in 2020, also revealed the determination that carried him through difficult spells that saw him being reduced to spectator at the FIFA Club World Cup.

“I told them (teammates) that I will score and they wanted it so bad for me and they could see what was happening with me. That is because I was not getting game time and always came in the last 10 minutes but I kept my faith and worked hard knowing that one day, I will be rewarded,” Shalulile concluded.