Chiefs coach Da Cruz issues injury update ahead of Siwelele clash

"There are two types of injuries," said the French coach.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz has provided an injury update ahead of Sunday’s Betway Premiership clash against Siwelele FC at the Dobsonville Stadium.



The unavailability of their traditional home ground, the FNB Stadium, this coming weekend has forced the Chiefs to play this game at this venue. The venue will host the third clash between the Springboks and All Blacks on Saturday.



Speaking to the media at the Chiefs Village on Wednesday morning, Da Cruz revealed that defender Thabiso Monyane and forward Langelihle Phili remain sidelined by injuries and will only return after the FIFA international break, while striker Flavio Silva will be ready after one to two weeks.

“(Thabiso) Monyane will not be available before the FIFA window because he’s injured for four weeks; Phili is the same thing; he’s injured for eight weeks,” said Da Cruz through an interpreter.

“But we have players who came back: Mako, Cross, Kabelo [Nkgwesa] and Reeve Frosler. They are not 100% physically. So they are coming back step by step. With Flavio Silva, he will be ready in one or two weeks.”

Chiefs medical team doing ‘a good job’

Da Cruz commended the Chiefs medical team for the work they are doing to make sure that the injured players come back quickly to the team.



“There are two types of injuries. Injuries players had last season, so it takes time for us to recover these players at 100%.

“And the injuries that happened this season, but our medical staff is doing a very good job, and they are trying to do their best to recover the players as soon as possible.”



Despite the injury setbacks, Da Cruz said he and his technical team are working diligently to make sure that the available players helpt the team keep up with the race for the top spot in the Betway Premiership standings.



The unbeaten Amakhosi are currently on eight points after winning two and drawing two of their four opening games. Victory against Siwelele will see them close the gap on log leaders Orlando Pirates to two points.