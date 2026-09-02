Pirates’ Ouaddou hails Radiopane and Mbuthuma after win against Kruger

"I'm very happy for these boys; you know, it will give them trust and confidence," said Ouaddou

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has praised Boitumelo Radiopane and Yanela Mbuthuma after both strikers found the back of the net against Kruger United.

Radiopane netted the second goal and Mbuthuma grabbed a brace as the Buccaneers thumped the newly promoted side 4-0 in a Betway Premiership played at the Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday night. Ghamani Lungu scored the other goal for Pirates from the penalty spot.

“It’s a game where we didn’t have a lot of chances, but we were very efficient, and I’m very happy for these boys; you know, it will give them trust and confidence. I’m really happy about the goals from them,” said Ouaddou

Despite what looked like an easy victory for Pirates, Ouaddou admitted that his side were not at their best especially in the first half.

“You know, sometimes we didn’t play like we wanted, but at least we came away with the result we wanted. I think in the first half the boys didn’t start the game exactly like we wanted. I think we were dominated in the physical area. We didn’t manage to get any answer in that area. They were more aggressive than us,” Ouaddou said.

“They came to press us. We knew that they were coming to press. And I said to the guys, maybe in the first 15 minutes to escape this pressure, it can be interesting to look for the second zone behind the back-four because they’re leaving spaces, things that we never did in the first half, to be honest,” continued Ouaddou.

‘They were very aggresive’

“We came back slightly better, slightly better [in the second half], but we didn’t manage to really impose the game we wanted. Credit has to be given to Kruger Football Club, so for us, the most important thing, let’s say it’s these three points; we came here knowing it won’t be easy.

“I don’t think many teams are going to be able to score four goals here because they were very aggressive, so let’s be happy, let’s correct, let’s correct the things we have to collect, but it’s not easy because when you give time to everybody, you try to rotate as well, so let’s be happy,” concluded the Pirates coach.



Following the emphatic victory over Kruger, Pirates will now shift their attention to the CAF Champions League. They will meet La Cure Waves FC in the first qualifying round away in Mauritius on Sunday.