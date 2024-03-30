Chiefs ‘hungry’ for victory against City

Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson says the players he selected for the trip to Cape Town all look sharp and...

Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson says the players he selected for the trip to Cape Town all look sharp and hungry to get back to winning ways.



ALSO READ: Chiefs legend Matsau says fear of failure is affecting Amakhosi strikers



Chiefs will face Cape Town City in a DStv Premiership at Athlone Stadium on Saturday at 3.30pm.



Amakhosi will be looking to bounce back to winning ways after they were edged 3-2 by Orlando Pirates in a Soweto derby at FNB Stadium earlier in March.



“After losing the Derby, even though I felt we played well, it was disappointing but they guys have been very professional and dusted themselves off, put that behind them and are ready to go against Cape Town City,” Johnson told the Chiefs media .

“We have had a two-week break which we used to work on our shortcomings and consolidate our tactical approach. They players we selected for the trip to Cape Town all look sharp and hungry to get back to winning ways.

“We are mindful that Cape Town City are a good team, yet we are confident of keeping a clean sheet, scoring some goals and collecting three points,” he added.



ALSO READ: Playing for Chiefs is the best feeling ever, says Mashiane



Chiefs will be without Edson Castillo and Yusuf Maart when they face City. Both players are suspended for the clash.



Johnson believes he has enough cover to replace the duo.



“Losing players to suspension is part of the game. For whomever has to sit out, we have a replacement and I have faith in the quality in depth of our squad. We have Ox (Sibongiseni Mthethwa), (Siyethemba) Sithebe, Samkelo (Zwane) who are all available and can come in and do the job in the middle of the park.”



Kickoff for the game is 3.30pm.



