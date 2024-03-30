Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

30 Mar 2024

02:05 pm

Chiefs ‘hungry’ for victory against City

Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson says the players he selected for the trip to Cape Town all look sharp and...

Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson says the players he selected for the trip to Cape Town all look sharp and hungry to get back to winning ways.

ALSO READ: Chiefs legend Matsau says fear of failure is affecting Amakhosi strikers

Chiefs will face Cape Town City in a DStv Premiership at Athlone Stadium on Saturday at 3.30pm.

Amakhosi will be looking to bounce back to winning ways after they were edged 3-2 by Orlando Pirates in a Soweto derby at FNB Stadium earlier in March.

“After losing the Derby, even though I felt we played well, it was disappointing but they guys have been very professional and dusted themselves off, put that behind them and are ready to go against Cape Town City,” Johnson told the Chiefs media .

“We have had a two-week break which we used to work on our shortcomings and consolidate our tactical approach. They players we selected for the trip to Cape Town all look sharp and hungry to get back to winning ways.

“We are mindful that Cape Town City are a good team, yet we are confident of keeping a clean sheet, scoring some goals and collecting three points,” he added.

ALSO READ: Playing for Chiefs is the best feeling ever, says Mashiane

Chiefs will be without Edson Castillo and Yusuf Maart when they face City. Both players are suspended for the clash.

Johnson believes he has enough cover to replace the duo.

“Losing players to suspension is part of the game. For whomever has to sit out, we have a replacement and I have faith in the quality in depth of our squad. We have Ox (Sibongiseni Mthethwa), (Siyethemba) Sithebe, Samkelo (Zwane) who are all available and can come in and do the job in the middle of the park.”

Kickoff for the game is 3.30pm.


Read more on these topics

Cavin Johnson DStv Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs)

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News MK party worried about Zuma’s safety after second crash
News Jacob Zuma survives car crash in KZN, MK party claims ‘foul play’ involved
South Africa ICJ agrees with SA and orders Israel to ensure more aid reaches Gaza
Elections IEC upholds objection to Jacob Zuma contesting elections
News End date for e-tolls decided – here’s when the gantries will be switched off

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe