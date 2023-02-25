Who will be the Soweto derby king this time?

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Derby games are by their nature a big occasion and it takes individual brilliance from players to win it and the same is expected in the Soweto derby.

Local giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will have the country on a standstill – at least for 90 minutes – on Saturday afternoon.

This is when the famed Soweto derby takes centre stage at FNB Stadium where over 90 000 spectators are expected to turn up.

The last derby was won by Yusuf Maart’s spectacular long range shot that left Siyabonga Mpontshane wishing the earth would open up and quickly swallow him.

Maart was on the Chiefs side of the field when he saw Mpontshane off his line and unleashed the shot.

The Soweto derby has over the years created heroes and it will be interesting to see who takes the centre stage this time around.

Here we look at three players from each side who have the potential to be the derby heroes if things go their way.

The Kingmakers

Kaizer Chiefs

Brandon Petersen – The Amakhosi keeper has been in good form this season and kept a few clean sheets before last weekend’s disaster. He will be looking to recapture his form and win back the supporters who are now doubting the team’s abilities.

Siyethemba Sithebe – On his day, Sithebe can carry the team. He tried last weekend but was overshadowed by Golden Arrows’ Siyabonga Khumalo. Sithebe can take shots from outside the box and who knows, maybe he will open his account in the derby. Ashley Du Preez – Du Preez missed a few good chances in the last derby. He had two instances where he came one-on-one with Mpontshane. His pace can see him get such chances again, and perhaps use them wisely this time around.

Orlando Pirates

Monnapule Saleng – He has been in scintillating form this season and needs to show his prowess in a big game. And they don’t come bigger than the Soweto derby. If Saleng does what he has been doing, Chiefs fans are in for some embarrassing moments.

Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo – The diminutive midfielder has shown good signs at Pirates but needs to really establish himself. And the derby provides a good platform for him to show that he is the real deal. He has the ability to shoot from range.

