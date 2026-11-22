Chiefs broke the deadlock just two minutes into extra time when Pule Mmodi kept his composure inside the box.

Kaizer Chiefs held their nerve in extra time to reach the Carling Knockout final following a 2-1 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday afternoon.

It was a tightly contested encounter that threatened to boil over on several occasions, with tempers flaring under the scorching Tshwane heat as both sides dished out some heavy challenges in an attempt to stamp their authority on the game.

Chiefs make the breakthrough

Neither team could be separated in regulation time, with an additional 30 minutes needed to settle the contest. However, Chiefs broke the deadlock just two minutes into extra time when Pule Mmodi kept his composure inside the box to slot past Ronwen Williams.

The goal followed an excellent driving run from midfield by Mfundo Vilakazi, who released new signing Elias Mokwana. The former Esperance winger cleverly laid the ball into Mmodi’s path, allowing him to fire home the opener.

Mokwana then announced himself to the Amakhosi faithful with a well-taken goal at the end of the first half of extra time. The winger intercepted a poor pass from Tashreeq Matthews, and raced through on goal before rounding Williams to tap into an empty net.

Mothobi Mvala scored a late consolation goal with a header, but the damage was already done. Amakhosi were the better side throughout the match but lacked the cutting edge to punish their hosts.

Lebohang Maboe fired wide in the 16th minute before Wandile Duba missed the target two minutes later when presented with a one-on-one opportunity against Williams.

Duba was through on goal again in the 22nd minute, only to be denied by Williams’ outstretched leg as Chiefs squandered another opportunity to take the lead.

Duba’s indecisiveness also allowed Sundowns to regroup after another promising move, following a wonderful ball over the top from Vilakazi that created an opportunity for the striker.

Whatever Miguel Cardoso told his charges at half time appeared to have worked, as Sundowns returned with greater intensity after the restart.

Petersen saves Chiefs

Mothiba skewed his effort wide following a cross from the right by Cassius Mailula nine minutes into the second half. Brandon Petersen then produced another excellent save to keep out Marcelo Allende’s venomous strike moments later.

Both sides pushed for a winner, but neither could find the breakthrough before the referee blew for full-time. Chiefs eventually made their chances count in extra time, scoring twice to set up a dream final against Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates next month.