Davids aware of Chiefs danger ahead of sold out Ke Yona tie

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids does not need anyone to tell him how dangerous Kaizer Chiefs can be in cup games.

Speaking ahead of the two sides’ Nedbank Cup first round meeting at Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday, Davids said he knows Chiefs are desperate.

The game is sold out already and it is expected to be a thrill-a-minute encounter with both teams playing attacking football.

It has been over seven years now since Amakhosi won a trophy and Davids knows they will fancy their chances with the Ke Yona.

“This is the competition they (Chiefs) will really focus on since they are playing for silverware and they will be playing to win,” said Davids this week.

“So, you can expect an end-to-end game where both teams will be playing for the result,” promised the former Orlando Pirates coach.

“I don’t think there is a team who will sit back and try to absorb pressure or hold on for a draw.

“We are not playing for extra time, we will try to win the match – it will be an interesting match.”

Maritzburg have not done well in the league and many would think they would be better served focusing more on that campaign.

Relegation a real threat

After 20 games, the Blue Army have collected 21 points and are 15th on the standings, three points ahead of Marumo Gallants behind them.

“We know the league is the ultimate focus, but on the other hand a good performance can help build your team,” said Davids.

“But we will approach it like we have approached other matches. We approach the game to win it.

“We don’t go to any match to play for a draw because it doesn’t help us in a situation we are in.”

What could be making Davids believe that his team have a chance of upsetting Chiefs in this match is that Arthur Zwane’s side have been blowing hot and cold.

“It’s not only Chiefs’ problem, all the teams in the league except for (Mamelodi) Sundowns are not consistent.

“They (Chiefs) are a very good team. We don’t take them lightly, we give them the respect they deserve.

“And I think we need to commend them for the work they are doing,” added Davids who added that Zwane was doing well in the rebuilding of the Amakhosi team.