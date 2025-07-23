Durban City announce new signings including an ex-Bafana keeper

City will be led by former SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt this season.

Newly promoted Betway Premiership side Durban City FC have confirmed five signings including former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Darren Keet.

Keet joins the Durban side following Cape Town City’s relegation to the Motsepe Foundation Championship after they lost out in the Promotional/Relegation playoffs to Orbit College.



City confirmed Keet’s capture on their social media pages on Wednesday.

Joining Keet at the Durban-based side are Brooklyn Poggenpoel, who previously played for SuperSport United, former Stellenbosch FC defender Liam De Kock, Trevor Mokwena from Upington City and Ghanaian goalkeeper Fredrick Asare.

City, who were promoted to the elite league after they won the 2024/25 Motsepe Foundation Championship title, will be led by former SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt this season.



Meanwhile, former Cape Town City midfielders Haashim Domingo and Thabo Nodada and ex-SuperSport defender Thulani Hlatshwayo are said to be trying their luck at the club under the watchful eye of Hunt and his technical team.