Soweto derby is no different to other games, says Maela

As much as Orlando Pirates captain Innocent Maela knows how much of a big occasion the Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs is, the Bucs captain says he does not do anything different to prepare for this clash.

Maela will lead Pirates out of the tunnel at FNB Stadium on Saturday for the first time in a Soweto derby as the captain of the Sea Robbers.



“It’s true when you’re playing the Soweto derby it’s a big occasion, especially for the fans. But for me personally, I have to perform to the best of my abilities and it’s not like I’m going to do something different because we are playing the Soweto derby. When it comes to pressure, it will always be there when you’re playing for a big team, not only for me, but for everyone else,” said the Bucs skipper.

“But we are there to support each other and I don’t think going into this match there will be anything different I will be doing during the preparations.”

Pirates are unbeaten in their last three DStv Premiership matches and head into this game against Chiefs on a high following their big win against Mamelodi Sundowns in the semi-finals of the MTN8.



Maela, though, does not believe that Pirates are favourites going into Saturday’s clash against Chiefs.

“I think for us as players every match we play is different and form doesn’t count when you go into this kind of match. And also, we make sure that we focus each and every day on what we have to do to achieve our goals on match day. So, we don’t struggle much thinking about the last match, when we get into training we think about the next match and train as hard as we can,”he added.