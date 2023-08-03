Ntseki coy on players linked with Kaizer Chiefs

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs coach, Molefi Ntseki could not give a straight answer when asked about two players linked with his team.

The Naturena side are linked with Bafana Bafana midfielder Thabo Cele, who was plying his trade in Poland until recently, and Malawian striker Gabadinho Mhango of AmaZulu FC.

The club is reported to have reached an agreement on a three-year contract with Cele, who recently left RKS Radomiak Radom.

“We have gone through the pre-season camp and we have been working with the players we have,” Molefi Ntseki told the media at Naturena on Wednesday.

“If there are other players we still want, that is the responsibility of the managers in the office and we are working with them.”

Ntseki said that he, as a coach, will use the players who have already been signed, ensuring that they are ready for the start of the season at the weekend.

“We’re giving confidence to the players we have… Yes everyone will have the interest to come and be part of Kaizer Chiefs.

“And also in terms of our recruitment and scouting, we’ll always be looking at quality players that can come and join the club.”

Ntseki happy with what he has at Chiefs

Ntseki also pointed out that they are happy with the way they conducted their transfer business, although he admits that they are still looking and if they find the ones they need, they will go for them.



“The window is still open until September 1 and I think we will play 10 games before the window closes.

“Right now we are happy with the team we have put together and it is clear that if there is a need to strengthen the team, we will do that,” explained Ntseki.