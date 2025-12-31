Gavin Hunt explains decision to join Stellenbosch FC

Hunt said he was committed to bringing silverware to the club.

Newly appointed Stellenbosch FC head coach Gavin Hunt has explained why he opted to take the job at the Cape Winelands-based outfit.



Hunt joins Stellies after he was released by Durban City last month after a reported breakdown of relationship between him and then technical director Ernst Middendorp. The German was released by the club, but that did not save Hunt from the axe as he was shortly being released by the club.



Middendorp has since returned to his role as the technical director at City following Hunt’s departure.



On Tuesday, Stellies confirmed that they have roped in the experienced coach.



Hunt replaces Steve Barker, who ended his nine-year working relationship with Stellies in order to take up the head coach role at Tanzanian giants Simba SC.



Speaking to Stellies media after his appointment, Hunt said he was committed to bringing silverware to the club.

“I am honoured to be joining Stellenbosch FC at this exciting time. This is a forward-thinking club with a clear vision, and from my first conversations with the CEO and staff, I could sense the ambition and the support structures that are in place. This is crucial for any coach who wants to succeed,” said Hunt.

“Stellenbosch have built something special in recent years, and I am motivated to build on that foundation. There’s plenty of work ahead of us, but I am energised by the challenge.



“The Winelands deserve success. I’m committed to giving everything I have to bring silverware and memorable moments to our supporters,” he added’

Hunt’s first match in charge of Stellies will be against Sekhukhune United in a Betway Premiership at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium on 20 January.