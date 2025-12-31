Motsepe assesses challenging year as Sundowns look to reset

"Tests do not come to break us, they come to reveal our abilities and prepare us for the future,” Motsepe wrote.

Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe has delivered a candid reflection on a turbulent but memorable 2025, acknowledging both the triumphs and setbacks that shaped the club’s campaign on multiple fronts.

The Brazilians added another chapter to their domestic dominance by clinching an unprecedented eighth successive league title.

ALSO READ: Motsepe keeps faith despite Sundowns falling behind Pirates

Yet the season also carried its share of heartache, most notably the CAF Champions League final defeat to Pyramids FC.

In his Chairman’s letter issued through the club’s digital magazine, Motsepe highlighted the highs and lows of a year in which Sundowns found themselves tested more than usual, including losing ground in their current title defence with Orlando Pirates now leading the Betway Premiership standings.

“2025 was a year that tested us in many ways, but as we have learned time and again, tests do not come to break us, they come to reveal our abilities and prepare us for the future,” Motsepe wrote.

“We shared significant moments, achieved meaningful successes, and where we fell short, we learned valuable lessons. It was a year of magical highs and heartbreaking lows.

“We competed in a CAF Champions League final, participated in the FIFA Club World Cup, and secured our eighth consecutive league title.

“Our Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies preserved our pride by retaining the Hollywoodbets Super League title for the sixth consecutive time, while our Academy enjoyed a historic year of success.”

ALSO READ: Cardoso blames injuries for Sundowns’ inconsistency

Masandawana are set to return to domestic and continental duty shortly after the Africa Cup of Nations break.



They are expected to resume their campaign on January 20 against ORBIT College before a back-to-back Champions League tie against Al-Hilal.