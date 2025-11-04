High-flying Chiefs rout Orbit

Amakhosi move level on points with Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the table.

Kaizer Chiefs finally found their shooting boots at FNB Stadium on Tuesday, a 4-1 Betway Premiership win over Orbit College moving Amakhosi level on points with Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the table.

Mduduzi Shabalala bagged a brace while Mfundo Vilakazi netted a superb third and Flavio Da Silva came off the bench to score yet again. Ayanda Luhkele grabbed what proved to be a consolation goal for Orbit.

Chiefs’ fantastic four

The home fans had plenty to enjoy on an unseasonably cool evening – this was the first time Chiefs have scored more than once in nine matches in all competitions at FNB Stadium this season.

Whisper it quietly, but Amakhosi might be in a title race.

On a cool summer’s evening, it was Orbit who had the first good opportunity in just the third minute.

Striker Alucious Wagaba’s low shot from the edge of the box was well saved by Brandon Petersen diving to his right.

It proved to be another vital save from the in-form ‘keeper as Chiefs went up the other end and took the lead. Thabiso Monyane, making his first start since August, sent in a cross and Shabalala fired a low shot past a motionless Sabelo Nkomo.

Etiosa Ighodaro headed wide from Bradley Cross’ delivery in the 11th minute. Orbit settled down and defended far better for the rest of the half.

Chiefs did get in some good positions down the flanks, but their final pass was lacking.

Orbit were content to play on the break, and while they strung a couple of decent passing moves together, they never really looked threatening.

Chiefs came out for the second half with wind in their sails.

Ighodaro had a great chance in the 48th minute, showing power and pace to storm through on goal, but then lifting his finish over the bar.

In the 50th minute, Asanele Velebayi, making his first start for Chiefs, danced down the left flank and his low cross was met by Monyane, but deflected just wide.

Vilakazi then tricked his way into the area with some mesmerising skill, but his effort flew across the face of goal.

Orbit almost made Chiefs pay for their wastefulness as Moikomotsi Thibedi sent in a long-range grass-cutter. But Petersen was again equal to the task.

Shabalala at the double

And Chiefs finally doubled their lead in the 61st minute. A speculative effort from Sibongiseni Mthethwa took a lucky ricochet and fell to Ighodaro, whose shot was blocked by Nkomo. But Shabalala was on hand to fire home the rebound.

To their credit, Orbit didn’t buckle, and substitute Ayanda Lukhele headed a brilliant cross from past Petersen in the 70th minute.

But Chiefs restored their two goal advantage in the 73rd minute, Vilakazi curling a superb left-footed finish into the top corner.

The game became stretched and Petersen had to pull off a stunning double save, keeping out Wagaba and Lukhele.