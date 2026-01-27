Historic Orlando Stadium gets a new name and a makeover

Orlando Stadium enters a fresh era as iconic football home blends legacy, fans, and premium partnership.

One of South African football’s most legendary venues has officially stepped into a new era. Orlando Stadium has been renamed the Orlando Amstel Arena.

This move signals both evolution and respect for a ground that has carried the heartbeat of Soweto football for generations.

Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza made the announcement on Tuesday. He confirmed that Amstel, under Heineken South Africa, has secured stadium naming rights in a five-year deal.

The partnership deepens a relationship that began last year. It now extends beyond team sponsorship into the identity of Orlando Pirates’ historic home.

Opened in 1959, Orlando Stadium has stood for more than six decades as far more than bricks and stands. It became the spiritual home of Orlando Pirates.

The stadium has hosted home matches for more than 65 years and witnessed defining moments in South African football history.

From packed derby days to emotional cup victories, the stadium has been a place where stories were written and passed down through families.

Built to serve the people of Soweto, the venue quickly grew into a cultural landmark. Its terraces echoed with the struggle-era resilience, post-democracy hope, and the unbreakable bond between club and community.

ALSO READ:‘A very difficult time for me’: Carolyn Steyn on grief and 12 years of 67 Blankets

For many supporters, Orlando Stadium is where their love for football began.

The renaming to Orlando Amstel Arena represents a new chapter without erasing that past.

Both Pirates and Amstel have stressed that the deal is not simply about branding. Instead, it is about enhancing the matchday experience, investing in quality, and creating moments that bring people together.

Supporters will witness the transition firsthand on 27 January 2026, when a live people-led ceremony officially marks the beginning of this new era.

Rooted in shared values of unity, respect, and excellence, the event aims to honour the stadium’s legacy while embracing its future.

As the Orlando Amstel Arena, the ground now stands as a fusion of football tradition and lifestyle culture. With fresh investment, incentives, and long-term commitment, the partnership promises renewed energy for both the club and South African football at large.

The name may be new, but the spirit of Orlando remains untouchable.