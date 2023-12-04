Hunt concerned about lack of goals at SuperSport

SuperSport have failed to find the back of the net in their last three matches.

SuperSport United‘s lack of potency in front of goal is a major concern for their coach Gavin Hunt, after they suffered another defeat to USM Alger in the Caf Confederation Cup.



The Algerian outfit and reigning Confederation Cup champions recorded a 2-0 victory over Matsatsantsa a Pitori at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday to condemn them to their third successive defeat in all competitions.



SuperSport have failed to find the back of the net in their last three matches against Modern Future, Mamelodi Sundowns and Alger.



“Yes, it’s a concern but as long as we keep making chances the goals will come,” Hunt said about the lack of firepower in the final third.



“We haven’t scored a goal in three matches now so it’s a concern because we had a lot of opportunities.

“Even on Wednesday (against Sundowns) we had opportunities but you have to keep soldiering on with these types of things, because there’s not much you can do about it.”



Their participation in the second-tier CAF club competition is also hanging by a thread, having lost both their games in the group stages against Modern Future and Alger.



“It’s difficult because there are four games left now that we have lost against USM Alger,” the coach said about the prospect of reaching the knockout round.



“Especially when we go away to USM Alger because they are a very good team and they certainly have a lot more experience than we have. They are good so we will tackle that when we get there but we have to go away this week and try to get a team together. We have to go to Libya and no one goes to Libya but we have to go there.”



SuperSport’s next match is in Libya against Al Hilan Benghazi on Sunday.



The 59-year-old reiterated his stance on prioritising the DStv Premiership over the continental club competition due to lack of numbers in his squad.



“We know internally that we don’t have the squad to go on two fronts so we are going to try and focus on the domestic front.



“Obviously this week has been tough. We have been to Egypt and we are moving around a lot. (But) these games are good for us because it teaches me a lot about the players and the team. We will build a lot of players for the future from these types of games,” he concluded.