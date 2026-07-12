Sundowns postpone pre-season camp after Adams tragedy

'As it stands, the pre-season has not been canceled but the departure has been postponed,' said Sundowns media officer Shupi Nkgadima.

Mamelodi Sundowns confirmed on Sunday that they have postponed their pre-season camp in Austria following the death of 25 year-old midfielder Jayden Adams.

Adams’ tragic death

Adams was found dead in Schotsche Kloof, Cape Town on Saturday morning. The sudden passing of the Bafana Bafana and Madandawana star has sent shockwaves through the world of football.

Sundowns were due to fly to Austria on Saturday, but understandably chose not to leave the country.

Sundowns – ‘The team did not travel to Austria’

“Given the circumstances, the team did not travel to Austria yesterday,” said Sundowns media officer Shupi Nkgadima.

“As it stands, the pre-season has not been canceled but the departure has been postponed.”

Sundowns are scheduled to play Austria’s Red Bull Salzburg on July 18, Ukraine’s Dynamo Kyiv on July 23 and Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal on July 24 and July 26.