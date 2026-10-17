Vilakazi says Chiefs won’t underestimate Zambia’s Red Arrows

"They are a good team, and we won't underestimate them," said Vilakazi.

Kaizer Chiefs winger Mfundo Vilakazi says Amakhosi will not underestimate Red Arrows when they meet them in the first leg of the second preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup this afternoon.

The teams face off at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola at 3 pm.

“Training was good. It’s very hot here, but we’ll manage. I think we are ready for tomorrow,” Vilakazi told Chiefs media on Friday.

Vilakazi added that although they are targeting a victory in this encounter, they won’t take Red Arrows lightly.

“We saw some of them in our video session. They are a good team, and we won’t underestimate them.”

The talented left-footer has played in the stadium before, when Amakhosi triumphed over Zesco United in the group stage of last season’s competition.

“Last time we played here we won so I think we must do the same again,” Vilakazi said emphatically.

On his recent call-up to the national U-20 squad, Vilakazi said: “I’m really happy about it, but for now I am totally focused on my club and what we need to do.”