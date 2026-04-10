Kaizer Chiefs look to consolidate third position

Third place would guarantee Chiefs CAF Confederation Cup qualification.

Kaizer Chiefs will be looking to maintain their winning streak and consolidate their third position on the log when they meet struggling TS Galaxy at the FNB Stadium on Sunday (kick-off is at 3pm).



Chiefs have hit their stride at a crucial stage of the season, winning their last three consecutive matches including a come-from-behind 3-1 victory over ORBIT College in Gqeberha on Monday.



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That victory at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium saw Amakhosi climb up to third place with 39 points from 21 matches.



Following the win against the Mswenko Boys, Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef said Amakhosi will continue to fight for the first and second positions on the log, but admitted that third spot is the realistic target for Amakhosi this season.



For Chiefs, third place would guarantee CAF Confederation Cup qualification.



“First position, second position, we are fighting in the league. We are fighting for the best position that we can do,” said Ben Youssef.



“If we can fight for the first position, we’ll fight. If it will be the second position we’ll fight. But I think the most important thing is to finish in the top three, that’s the minimum that we can do this season.”

Tough Galaxy challenge for Chiefs

In Galaxy, Chiefs face a side that has been inconsistent this season and their last game ended in a 2-1 defeat against Polokwane City at home at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on Wednesday.



And Ben Youssef is expecting a tough encounter against the 12th-placed Rockets.



“TS Galaxy will give us a difficult game, but we will plan and the most important thing is that we only think about our performance because if we play like we did in the second half, I think we can win our next game.

“We have to stay focused and not enjoy the three points against Orbit College too much.”



Galaxy will welcome Patrick Fisher back from suspension. However, they will still be without Mlungisi Mbunjana, Junior Zindoga,and Lentswe Motaung who are suspended for this clash.



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Chiefs, in return, will be boosted by the return of defender Inácio Miguel who is available for selection after serving his suspension.



The sides drew 0-0 in the reverse fixture played at the Mbombela Stadium in December last year.