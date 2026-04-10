Richards Bay dent Orlando Pirates title hopes

The result left the Buccaneers second with 55 points, one point behind Sundowns.

Orlando Pirates missed out on a chance to move to the top of the log table after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Richards Bay FC in an entertaining match played at the Richards Bay Stadium on Friday evening.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ involvement in the CAF Champions League had given Abdeslam Ouaddou’s side a chance to claim the top spot in the Betway Premiership standings, but they had to settle for a draw in the end.



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Thulani Gumede opened the scoring for the Natal Rich Boyz in the first half, but Oswin Appollis levelled the matters in the seventh minute of the second half. Lindokuhle Zikhali retained Richards Bay in the 59th minute before Lebone Seema equalised for the Buccaneers with a stunner in referee’s optional time.

The result left the Buccaneers second with 55 points, one point behind the Brazilians who now have a game in hand. Richards Bay, on the other side, moved up to 11th position.

The capacity crowd that packed the venue was treated to a thrilling game with both games having a go at each other in the early stages of the match.

It was the home team, however, that took the lead in the 11th minute through Gumede. After Pirates failed to clear the danger from a free kick, the ball landed on the path of Gumede who took a first time shot that left Sipho Chaine rooted to the ground.

The early goal seemed to rattle the Buccaneers somehow and they then took control of the game and dominated possession, but were unable to find spaces behind the Richards Bay defence.

Thalente Mbatha tried his luck from range in the 18th minute, but found Ian Otieno well-positioned to make a save.

A minute later, Appollis wasted a good chance to grab the equaliser when he rushed his shot and shot over the crossbar from close range.

Otieno did well again to make a save from a Yanela Mbuthuma free header in the 37th minute as Pirates continued to pile pressure on Richards Bay as they looked for the equaliser.

Appollis got another great chance to make amends for his earlier miss six minutes later when he was set up by Deon Hotto, but his shot went wide of goal.

The Natal Rich Boyz led 1-0 at the break.

The Buccaneers came out firing on all cylinders in the second half and it didn’t take long for them to find their equaliser. Following some great work from Relebohile Mofokeng on the left who laid a perfect cross to Appollis, who calmly slotted the ball home from close range in the 52nd minute.



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Pirates’ celebrations were short-lived, however, as Lindokuhle Zikhali retained the Natal Rich Boyz’ lead seven minutes later after beating Chiane with a low shot.

Just when it looked like the home team would take all the points, Seema came out with a stunner in the referee’s optional time to level matters.