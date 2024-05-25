OPINION: Sundowns trio of unsung heroes deserve praise

Sphelele Mkhulise, Rivaldo Coetzee and Grant Kekana have been outstanding this season.

As the curtain comes down on the 2023/24 DStv Premiership season, a lot will be said about Mamelodi Sundowns’ title winning run and how they are a class above the rest.



Ronwen Williams is deservedly getting the recognition he deserves for his incredible performance in goal for the Brazilians. Keeping 15 clean sheets and conceding only seven goals in 21 league appearances is unbelievable.

Lucas Ribeiro and Teboho Mokoena have also earned plaudits for their contribution to what has been an impeccable season for Sundowns so far. Every team that does well has unsung heroes and Bafana ba Style are no different.

These are players who go on quietly about their business but play a crucial role in the team’s success whenever they are called upon and you can rely upon them under any circumstance.



In my opinion, the trio of Sphelele Mkhulise, Rivaldo Coetzee and Grant Kekana have been outstanding this season and deserve a lot of praise for their efforts. The Yellow Machine wouldn’t have functioned without them.



I liken Mkhulise to Italian legend Andrea Pirlo who was a magician with the ball at his feet. The only difference is that the Sundowns academy product doesn’t score much but he can play in any position on the pitch.

It’s hard to find a player who is so comfortable on the ball. Not only does he possess that quality, the creative midfielder is also press resistant. I often joke around that it would be hard to get the ball off Mkhulise even if you were playing inside a phone booth because of his excellent close control.



In Mkhulise, the Tshwane giants have a secret weapon. When the focus is on players such as Themba Zwane and Ribeiro, the 28-year-old makes the team tick. Coetzee has probably been Sundowns’ important player. He can play in different positions and covers a lot of ground. He offers the defence so much cover and his reading of the game is second to none in the PSL.



His passing range is something that is rare in the domestic game. He can pass with either foot whether short or long. For a defensive midfielder, his passing game is progressive. He doesn’t keep it safe by playing backward and sideways.

It’s surprising that Coetzee hasn’t earned a recall to the Bafana Bafana set-up under Hugo Broos. He’s often compared to Barcelona and Argentina legend Javier Mascherano and it’s hard to argue with that praise.



Kekana is another example of what has been good about Sundowns this season. He can play at both centreback and fightback. The former AmaTuks has also chipped in with crucial goals this season.

He’s also cool under pressure when the team plays out from the back. Kekana is also a popular figure within the Downs change room. Kekana reminds me of Jerome Boateng at the peak of his powers while on the books of German super club Bayern Munich.