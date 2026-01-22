Kaze praises the rise of Chiefs talent Mabaso

'I think he (Mabaso) is a player that has shown us he can be consistent,' said the Chiefs co-head coach.

Kaizer Chiefs co-head coach Cedric Kaze has explained how young midfielder Thulani Mabaso has worked his way into the Amakhosi first team squad.

Mabaso’s Chiefs debut

Mabaso, Chiefs’ DStv Diski Challenge captain, came off the bench to make his senior debut for Chiefs in their 1-0 Betway Premiership win over Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium on Tuesday evening.

And he impressed in his 20 or so minutes on the pitch, testing Arrows goalkeeper Thakasani Mbanjwa with one fizzing low shot.

“I think he (Mabaso) is a player that has shown us he can be consistent,” said Kaze.

“I have been in youth set ups before, and I think here in South Africa we give too many gifts to young players. Mabaso went with us to the Netherlands for pre-season and had a very good pre-season. But we wanted to see if he could be consistent.

He did very well in the league with the DDC side and went to England with them … played in the Carling Black Label Cup final, and you can see this is a player with character.

“He doesn’t shy away when he plays with experienced players. You want to have those players (with you). He needs to show he deserves to be there. It is not (about) one good game .. he needs to show over time he can bring something.”

Kaze also revealed what he told the 21 year-old before sending him onto the pitch at FNB Stadium.

‘He gives you aggression’

“I said ‘go and be yourself and enjoy it,” added Kaze.

“He gives you aggression, he is a player that doesn’t like to play passes backwards .He has the quality to shoot and he often finds himself in shooting positions. I hope the minutes he got today gives him confidence going forward.”

Chiefs will now turn their attention to improving their position in Caf Confederation Cup Group D. Amakhosi will face Zesco United in Ndola in midweek, badly needing a victory after picking up just a single point from their first two Group D matches.