PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » PSL

Kaze praises the rise of Chiefs talent Mabaso

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

22 January 2026

12:14 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

'I think he (Mabaso) is a player that has shown us he can be consistent,' said the Chiefs co-head coach.

Thulani Mabaso - Kaizer Chiefs

Thulani Mabaso made his Kaizer Chiefs senior debut on Tuesday against Golden Arrows. Picture: Backpagepix

Kaizer Chiefs co-head coach Cedric Kaze has explained how young midfielder Thulani Mabaso has worked his way into the Amakhosi first team squad. 

Mabaso’s Chiefs debut

Mabaso, Chiefs’ DStv Diski Challenge captain, came off the bench to make his senior debut for Chiefs in their 1-0 Betway Premiership win over Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium on Tuesday evening.

ALSO READ: Pirates target maximum points against Sekhukhune

And he impressed in his 20 or so minutes on the pitch, testing Arrows goalkeeper Thakasani Mbanjwa with one fizzing low shot. 

“I think he (Mabaso) is a player that has shown us he can be consistent,” said Kaze. 

“I have been in youth set ups before, and I think here in South Africa we give too many gifts to young players. Mabaso went with us to the Netherlands for pre-season and had a very good pre-season. But we wanted to see if he could be consistent. 

He did very well in the league with the DDC side and went to England with them … played in the Carling Black Label Cup final, and you can see this is a player with character. 

“He doesn’t shy away when he plays with experienced players. You want to have those players (with you). He needs to show he deserves to be there. It is not (about) one good game .. he needs to show over time he can bring something.”

Kaze also revealed what he told the 21 year-old before sending him onto the pitch at FNB Stadium.

‘He gives you aggression’

“I said ‘go and be yourself and enjoy it,” added Kaze. 

RELATED ARTICLES

“He gives you aggression, he is a player that doesn’t like to play passes backwards .He has the quality to shoot and he often finds himself in shooting positions. I hope the minutes he got today gives him confidence going forward.” 

ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Kaze slams critics for ‘lack of respect’

Chiefs will now turn their attention to improving their position in Caf Confederation Cup Group D. Amakhosi will face Zesco United in Ndola in midweek, badly needing a victory after picking up just a single point from their first two Group D matches. 

Read more on these topics

CAF Confederation Cup Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Lamontville Golden Arrows F.C. (Golden Arrows) Zambia ZESCO United F.C.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News 14 kids in a car: More than 60 scholar transport vehicles impounded in Lenasia [VIDEO]
South Africa ‘It’s terrible what they doing, it’s got to be stopped’: Trump on ‘white genocide’ in South Africa [VIDEO]
Politics Joburg on autopilot: Floyd Brink’s cold war with Dada Morero spills into ANC Lekgotla
News Kruger National Park update: This key gate to reopen this week [VIDEOS]
News Wife wins court bid to evict late husband’s parents from property

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp