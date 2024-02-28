Ex-Chiefs striker blames ‘relaxed’ Johnson for club woes

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Mike Rapatsa has accused interim coach Cavin Johnson of being too relaxed and not trying hard to change the club’s fortunes.



Following their loss to Motsepe Foundation Championship side Milford FC in the first round of the Nedbank Cup last weekend, Chiefs look set to end another season without winning any silverware.



Amakhosi are also sixth in the DStv Premiership standings, having collected 25 points in 17 games. They trail log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by 17 points and have played a game more than the Brazilians.



Rapatsa has accused Johnson of doing nothing to improve the team because he knows he has a ‘guaranteed’ job.

“He is so relaxed as if he owns Kaizer Chiefs,” Rapatsa told FARPost.

“I have never seen a coach who is not under pressure to perform like I see Cavin Johnson. It’s like he is being guaranteed something by the management. Every coach would be under pressure to perform by now.

“If the results are not forthcoming, you should be trembling. I mean is like there is a guarantee no matter what happens that he is there to stay,” added Rapatsa.



“Let me be brutally honest with you. Cavin Johnson is not a coach. If we compare Johnson and Rulani Mokwena of Sundowns, who is doing his Job? It’s Mokwena. He is helping his players to get into scoring positions and doing so as a team. But I don’t see Cavin Johnson working hard.”



Meanwhile, Johnson has apologised to his club’s supporters after a shock Nedbank Cup last 32 defeat to Milford on Sunday.



“I apologise to our 16 million supporters,” said the Chiefs interim head coach after the match.

“I am sure they will have been able to see the game .. it is not that we allowed them to come at us. We tried the best we could to get as far as we could, with the trophy drought as it is. Now we have lost, so the only thing we can do is repay the people by playing properly in the league.”