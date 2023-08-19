‘Runaway’ Chiefs forward Billiat finds new home in Egypt

Khama Billiat during his time at Kaizer Chiefs (Photo: Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Khama Billiat’s journey has taken a new turn, and the speculation surrounding his departure from Kaizer Chiefs has come to an end.

It’s no longer a mystery who Billiat had in mind when he made his decision to leave Chiefs without a goodbye last month.

Chiefs confirmed that Billiat left the club without bidding farewell. This was after his contract had come to an end at the end of June.

The Naturena side however said they had offered the Zimbabwean star an extension. However, the response from Billiat was silence, leaving the club in a state of uncertainty.

Chiefs addressed the situation through an official statement, expressing their disappointment. They painted Billiat as evasive, accusing him of playing a game of hide and seek.

Billiat’s manager stepped into the fray, countering Chiefs’ narrative. He voiced his frustration, asserting that the team were misinforming the public.

Instead, he pointed out that any communication should be directed toward him, the manager, and not the player.

But now Phakaaathi can report with certainty that Billiat had found his new home with Egypt’s Zamalek.

While the details are not clear at the moment, Phakaaathi has the contract signed between Billiat and the Egyptian giants.

Following the signing, Billiat was captured on camera, basking in the company of his friends.

Billiat unhappy with media potrayal

He also took the opportunity to express his displeasure with how journalists have portrayed him, suggesting they focus on his game rather than creating political narratives.

Billiat’s journey in South African football began with Ajax Cape Town, where he showcased his skills alongside Thulani Serero and Keagan Dolly.

He later moved to Mamelodi Sundowns, a phase where he shone alongside Dolly and Leonardo Castro under the guidance of coach Pitso Mosimane.

The trio’s dynamic on the field even earned them a collective moniker, CBD.

Transitioning to Chiefs was a different story, as Billiat’s time there was marked by challenges.

Despite attempts to reignite the chemistry, even with the arrival of his friend Dolly, things didn’t fall into place as hoped.