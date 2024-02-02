Ngcobo facing uncertain future at Kaizer Chiefs

Njabulo Ngcobo could leave Kaizer Chiefs at the end of the season, a source close to the player has revealed to Phakaaathi.



Ngcobo’s contract with Chiefs is set to expire in June and talks over a new deal are yet to begin and indications are that the player won’t be retained by Amakhosi.

Ngcobo joined Chiefs in July 2021 after an impressive 2020/21 season with Moroka Swallows where he was crowned DStv Premiership defender of the season.

However things have not gone well for the 29-year-old at Chiefs. He made just 15 league appearances for Amakhosi in the 2021/22 season, 11 in the 2022/23 and this campaign, the KwaZulu-Natal born defender has only made seven league appearances and four of those he started from the bench.

Now a source has revealed that Chiefs are looking to let go of Ngcobo at the end of the season.

“Things are not looking good for Ngcobo at Chiefs. He has really struggle to life at Naturena and the club has decided to let him go at the end of the season,” said the source.



Ngcobo started his professional career at AmaZulu after he was promoted from the Usuthu reserve side.

He spent two seasons on loan at Richards Bay between 2017 and 2019, but it was at Swallows where Ngcobo’s career blossomed.

He made 28 league appearances for the Dube Birds during the 2021/22 season.