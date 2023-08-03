Maela aiming for more success at Orlando Pirates

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

After leading Orlando Pirates to two trophies last season, captain Innocent Maela is eager for more success with the club this season.

The 30-year-old defender says with the pre-season they had which ended with a successful tour in Spain, they will be able to compete for every trophy that is on offer.

“I think our pre-season went really well and we played some very good teams. I remember the first game against Maccabi Tel Aviv, it was very closely contested but we managed to do well. We then played against Independiente del Valle, another tough game for us but we managed to win both those matches,” said the defender.

“The game against UD Las Palmas was more than challenging. They are tactically very good and they are able to manage the game really well. But we managed to go toe-to-toe with them and ended up playing to a draw. Those games have really prepared us well for the new season. We did really well last season by winning two cups, now we are looking at doing more. And I believe in the team that we have and the guys are capable of doing great things,” he added.

The Buccaneers also managed to make a return to continental football after finishing in second place on the DStv Premiership standings last season.

They will be competing in the Caf Champions League and Maela says it is vital for the team to be in that tournament.

“A big team like Pirates should always be competing in the champions league. We know that the team has a rich history of playing in the continent. We want to also put our names in the history books of the club and try by all means to do well in the competition,” he added.

“We are all ready for all the travelling and playing a lot of games this season. And what is important for us is to make sure that we make our fans proud.”

The Buccaneers will kick-start the 2023/24 season with an away clash to Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday.