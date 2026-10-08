Makhaula warns newcomers as Pirates eye more MTN8 history

"They are going to face a tough opponent on a bigger stage," said Makhaula.

Orlando Pirates will get another chance to defend their MTN8 crown when they face Mamelodi Sundowns in the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (kick-off at 6 pm).

Having won the title for the past four consecutive seasons, the Buccaneers will be looking to make history by winning it for the unprecedented fifth time in a row.

Ahead of the final in Durban, veteran Pirates midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula has some advice for the new Buccaneers.

Pirates made several notable player signings to strengthen their squad for the gruelling 2026/27 season, where they are defending three trophies, including the MTN8, and are challenging for the CAF Champions League.

Some of these new players, including Thapelo Mokobodi, Mthetheleli Mthiyane and Ghampani Lungu, have already shown their quality and become regulars in the team.

Makhaula is happy with the new arrivals and has praised the impact they have made since joining the club.

“I think they’ve adapted quickly. We thought they would struggle, but as senior players, we have helped them adapt,” Makhaula told reporters at the Rand Stadium earlier this week.

‘nothing will go wrong’

Even though he is happy with the new players’ impact, Makhaula has warned them that they will face their biggest test yet against Sundowns on Saturday.



“What I need them to do is calm themselves down. They are going to face a tough opponent on a bigger stage, so it’s up to me to tell them how to behave on the field and embrace the pressure.

“It’s 11 v 11; there’s no difference. If you apply what the coach says on matchday, nothing will go wrong,” commented the midfielder.

ROAD TO THE FINAL

Orlando Pirates

Pirates started their MTN8 title defence with a hard-fought 2-1 extra-time victory over a stubborn Durban City in the quarterfinals.

They then walloped Sekhukhune United 4-0 on aggregate in the two-legged semifinal tie. A 1-0 win away in Polokwane was followed by a 3-0 drubbing in Orlando.

Mamelodi Sundowns

Sundowns began their challenge for the MTN8 title with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Polokwane City in the quarterfinals.

Next up was a gruelling two-legged semifinal clash against Golden Arrows. Sundowns suffered a 1-0 defeat at home in the first leg, but a crucial 3-2 victory away from home was enough to secure their spot in the final via the away-goals rule.