Midfielder set for surprise Sundowns exit

Terrence Mashego, Sphelele Mkhulise, Tebogo Mokoena, Zuko Mdunyelwa, Kobamelo Kodisang and Malibongwe Khoza of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 match against Supersport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium, Atteridgeville on the 05 February 2025 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kobamelo Kodisang is reportedly on his way out of Mamelodi Sundowns after just a single season with the club.

The 25-year-old winger joined the Brazilians from Portuguese side Moreirense last year, signing a five-year deal amid high expectations.

However, Kodisang has struggled to make an impact at Chloorkop, managing only seven appearances in the Betway Premiership.

He was left out of the match-day squad for Sundowns’ final 11 league games, sparking speculation about his future.

Sources indicate the former South African youth international has also been dealing with personal issues off the field since his return to the country which may have affected his performances.

Despite his limited game time, Kodisang remains a talented prospect and could attract interest from other PSL clubs or even a potential return to Europe. A move away from Sundowns now seems likely, as both the player and club consider the next steps.

“There are off the field issues that the club has tried to deal with away from the public and that’s why you didn’t see him making the team towards the end of last season. From what I have been told, it looks like there’s no way back for him and he will definitely leave Sundowns,” a credible source told Mgosi squad.

Meanwhile, the Tshwane have decided against renewing the contracts of Rivaldo Coetzee and Sipho Mbule. Both players had options of their contracts, but the club chose not extend their stay.