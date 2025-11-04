Mgosi

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Betway PSL » Mgosi

Pirates-linked defender looking for PSL return

Picture of Mgosi Squad

By Mgosi Squad

Journalists

2 minute read

4 November 2025

08:23 am

'Most of them will jump at the chance to sign him,' a source close to the player said.

Former Stellies defender looking for PSL return

Stellenbosch FC defender Ismael Toure has completed a move to the UAE. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

A couple of PSL teams are looking at former Stellenbosch FC defender Ismaël Touré who is also open to a return back to South Africa. Toure secured a move to UAE Pro League side Baniyas at the beginning of the season.

Toure started the season well at his new club but he has not been in action for the last three matches since playing in a league encounter against Ajman two months ago. The Ivorian enjoyed a successful stint at Stellies where he made 76 appearances across all competitions in two seasons.

ALSO READ: Pirates and Chiefs renew interest in City defender

He was on the radar of Orlando Pirates before his move to the Middle East. According to information reaching Phakaaathi, his struggles at the UAE Pro League side has put a number of Betway Premiership clubs on high alert over his availability in the upcoming transfer window.

“You know that there were a number of clubs that wanted him before he moved abroad and most of them will jump at the chance to sign him,” a source close to the player said.

“At this point, his management team will look at proposals and decide what is best for him. He’s also interested in coming back to South Africa if nothing materialises that side because he enjoyed his time here.”

ALSO READ: Sundowns stand firm on Letlhaku amid overseas interest

During his time at Stellies, he helped the club lift the Carling Knockout in 2023 and he was part of the team that reached the semi-final of the CAF Confederation Cup last season.

Read more on these topics

Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) South African Premier Division (PSL) Stellenbosch F.C.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Explosives expert arrested at Nasrec ahead of G20 summit
Opinion ’Tis the season to be scammed
Motoring Big petrol and diesel prices cuts from Wednesday – here’s how much you’ll pay
Politics Mashaba will only step in as ActionSA’s Joburg mayoral candidate as a last resort
News ‘I had no idea who he was’: Gauteng Traffic Police deny using helicopter to interfere with KT Molefe’s arrest

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now