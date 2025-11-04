Pirates-linked defender looking for PSL return

'Most of them will jump at the chance to sign him,' a source close to the player said.

A couple of PSL teams are looking at former Stellenbosch FC defender Ismaël Touré who is also open to a return back to South Africa. Toure secured a move to UAE Pro League side Baniyas at the beginning of the season.

Toure started the season well at his new club but he has not been in action for the last three matches since playing in a league encounter against Ajman two months ago. The Ivorian enjoyed a successful stint at Stellies where he made 76 appearances across all competitions in two seasons.

He was on the radar of Orlando Pirates before his move to the Middle East. According to information reaching Phakaaathi, his struggles at the UAE Pro League side has put a number of Betway Premiership clubs on high alert over his availability in the upcoming transfer window.

“You know that there were a number of clubs that wanted him before he moved abroad and most of them will jump at the chance to sign him,” a source close to the player said.

“At this point, his management team will look at proposals and decide what is best for him. He’s also interested in coming back to South Africa if nothing materialises that side because he enjoyed his time here.”

During his time at Stellies, he helped the club lift the Carling Knockout in 2023 and he was part of the team that reached the semi-final of the CAF Confederation Cup last season.