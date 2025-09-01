Gallants revive in interest in ex-Pirates winger

'They value the player because he did well for them in the past and don't be surprised to see him back there,' a source told the Mgosi Squad.

Marumo Gallants are weighing up the prospect of re-signing winger Katlego Otladisa, who was recently released by Orlando Pirates.

Otladisa spent last season on loan at Sekhukhune United but struggled to make an impact. Despite a bright start, the 28-year-old fell out of favour and ended the campaign with just nine Betway Premiership appearances for Babina Noko.

Gallants are eager to bolster their attacking options and see the former fan-favourite as a potential solution. Otladisa previously turned out for Gallants before earning a high-profile move to Pirates, a switch that ultimately did not work out.

The skilful attacker is now determined to revive his career after what has been a frustrating spell at the Buccaneers. A return to familiar surroundings could offer the reset he needs. While no formal offer has yet been tabled yet, insiders suggest Gallants have already made enquiries about the player’s availability.

Otladisa’s career has seen him turn out for Platinum Stars, Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Umoya. Despite his obvious talent and early promise, he has struggled to establish himself as a consistent performer at the highest level.

Should the move to Gallants materialise, it would be a reunion that offers Otladisa a chance to rediscover his best form and Gallants a proven option in attack.