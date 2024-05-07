Gift Motupa SuperSport move back on the cards?

It looks like Gift Motupa is heading to SuperSport United after parting ways with Baroka FC three weeks after joining them.

Bakgaga chairman Khurishi Mphahlele confirmed to FARPost recently that the former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder is no longer with the club.



After digging further, Phakaaathi was made aware that the 29-year-old has an agreement in principle with Matsatsantsa a Pitori.



“The idea with Gift going to Baroka was for him to get back in shape and then officially sign for SuperSport ahead of next season,” said a source.



“Gavin Hunt worked with him at Wits and he’s open to giving him a chance at SuperSport but he wanted him to lose weight first so that he can be sharp next month.



“Even before joining Baroka, Gift told me that he will be playing for SuperSport as they have a verbal agreement in place but I don’t understand why he left them because it would have been good for him to keep fit there.”



Before the surprise departure from Baroka, Motupa only made one appearance for the Motsepe Foundation Championship side, who are chasing promotion to the DStv Premiership via the play-offs.

“Yes, Gift has left. He is no longer with us,” Mphahlele revealed.

“What happened is that he couldn’t manage to come to training some days, but some he would. So he ended up not coming.

“There has not been any engagement since then, but he is my son, and we are hoping to sit down with him at the end of the season to find out his plans.”