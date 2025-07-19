Sundowns’ Ribeiro wins Club World Cup goal of the tournament

It was an amazing individual effort that has lived long in the minds of FIFA Club World Cup 2025 fans.

Lucas Ribeiro #10 of Mamelodi Sundowns FC scores his team’s first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group F match against Borussia Dortmund at TQL Stadium on June 21 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo: Dylan Buell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Lucas Ribeiro Costa’s goal against Borussia Dortmund has been voted the Goal of the Tournament of the FIFA Club World Cup, beating the likes of Lionel Messi, Jamal Musiala, Joao Pedro.

Ribeiro picked the ball up inside his own half and went on an incredible 67-yard run past two Borussia Dortmund defenders before slotting home past and outstretched Gregor Kobel.



The Brazilian opened the scoring for Sundowns in a thrilling seven-goal group stage encounter. However, Dortmund ultimately prevailed with a 4-3 victory in one of the tournament’s most thrilling matches.

“I am always confident. I’m very happy to have scored the goal,” said Ribeiro.

“The moment I turned with the ball, I said, ‘OK, let me go, let me put the ball in the space.’ I’m happy with the goal, but the most important thing is that the team played well.”



“I have good speed. But not normally over a long distance. This was the difference for me scoring this goal,” added Ribeiro.

The Sundowns star’s long-range run beat out the likes of Kenan Yildiz outside the box screamer against Wydad AC, Lionel Messi’s free-kick finish against FC Porto and Joao Pedro’s stunner against Fluminense FC.