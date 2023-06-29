Ramoreboli returns to Botswana after failing to get a contract in SA

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

After a successful spell at the helm of Jwaneng Galaxy in the Botswana Premiership, Morena Ramoreboli has been awarded with a new contract by the club.

Ramoreboli, who won the Botswana league last season with Galaxy and reached the group stages of the Caf Champions League, was linked with several club’s in the DStv Premiership.

But the Free State born coach has since extended his contract with Galaxy and the deal was confirmed by his representatives Brand Arc Group.

“We are proud to announce that Morena Ramoreboli has signed a new contract to continue as the head coach of Jwaneng Galaxy Football Club in the Botswana premier League,” read a statement from Brand Arc.

“The length of the agreement is over a 12-month period and comes on the back of a remarkable milestone for the club under coach Ramoreboli, who guided Jwaneng to the 2022/23 Premiership title.”

The former Maluti FET College mentor has been doing well in his coaching career in the last two years after also taking charge of Bafana Bafana as a stand-in coach for the Cosafa Cup in 2021.

Ramoreboli went on to win the tournament, and he has been roped in again by the South African Football Association (Safa) for this year’s tournament.



He is currently in camp with Bafana as they prepare for the tournament,which will be played in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal from 5 July until 16 July.



Thato Matuka, who is the chairman of Brand Act Group, says they are pleased with Ramoreboli contract extension at Galaxy.

“It brings us great pleasure to have concluded these talks for coach Ramoreboli and he now has the opportunity to aim higher in the Caf Champions League,” Matuka was quoted in the statement.

“The coach is currently on national duty after he was given the honour of leading Bafana Bafana in the senior men’s Cosafa Cup next month. There is so much to still achieve, but if there is anyone capable, its Morena Ramoreboli.”

Bafana are in Group A at the competition along with the Botswana, eSwatini and Namibia.