Motaung Jnr on Chiefs’ Bafana players – ‘It sounds great but …’

Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr has reflected realistically on the selection of four Amakhosi players in the preliminary Bafana Bafana squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Chiefs’ fab four

Goalkeeper Brandon Petersen, right back Thabiso Monyane, left back Bradley Cross, and attacking midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala were all picked in Hugo Broos’ 54-man squad, which will be narrowed down to 23 players when the Bafana coach names his finals squad in early December.

While Chiefs had four players selected, however, there remains a distinct possibility that none of them will make Broos’ final squad.

And compared to Orlando Pirates (12) and Mamelodi Sundowns (10) very few Chiefs players were even brought into the reckoning by Bafana’s technical staff.

“We just want the players to focus on their league performance. What you do at club level, it generally happens at national level,” said Motaung this week, according to iDiski Times.

‘The coach has his plan’

“They’ve got to work, they’ve got to put their heads down and give the best for their club,”

“We hear four players have been selected, it sounds great but it’s a preliminary squad and the coach has his plan for the tournament.

“We hope that we can get as many players as possible on that stage, representing the country at AFCON in the best way possible but the work that Hugo Broos has been tremendous and it’s great to see.”