Motaung Jnr – Too early to judge Chiefs’ season

Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr believes Amakhosi will only learn next year exactly how much progress they have made on the field of play this season.

Chiefs looking for Confed Cup points

Chiefs will face Cairo giants Zamalek on Saturday at the new Peter Mokaba Stadium in their second Caf Confederation Cup Group D match, hoping to get points on the board after losing in Egypt to Al Masry last weekend.

Amakhosi have done well in the Betway Premiership up to now, losing just one match and sitting three points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, with a game in hand.

Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef’s side are certainly on track for a better finish than last season, when they placed ninth in the standings, missing out on a place in the MTN8 for a second year in a row.

Amakhosi are currently focusing on their continental mission, with next week’s Premiership game against Magesi postponed, following on from their game against TS Galaxy, that was also postponed.

This means Chiefs’ schedule is likely to be even more frenetic next year, once the break for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals is over.

“We have jam-packed fixtures coming up from January since the AFCON is coming and the World Cup next year. I think the period when we come back in January will be the true test of where we are. So, it is very much keeping our heads on the ground and making sure that we stay focused,” Motaung Jnr told reporters this week.

‘A work in progress’

“We have done very well in terms of one area, which is reducing the number of goals that we concede, but now we need to make sure we convert our chances. It is a work in progress.

“I think the technical staff in the first team, coach Khalil, and coach Cedric are working very hard together with the analysis team. There is a lot more understanding. I know that we had a result that we didn’t want this past weekend (against Al Masry), but we are very focused.”

Zamalek are not quite the force they once were in the continental game but should still cause Chiefs problems in Polokwane on Saturday.

The Cairo giants did beat Zambia’s Zesco United 1-0 at home in their Group D opener but interim coach Ahmed Abdel-Raouf was not entirely happy.

‘We make things moe difficult’

“At many times, we make things more difficult for ourselves. Many players suffer from pressure after playing several games with the national teams recently, and also other players just returned from injuries,” he said, according to Al Ahram online.

“I wasn’t satisfied with the striking and defensive performances… and finally, we must deal with all the circumstances that surround the team. Winning the next games will provide us with more calmness and rest.”