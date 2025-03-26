Cele sends message to Kaizer Chiefs fans 

'In these situations talking is not something they (the fans) really need,' said Cele ahead of Saturday’s match.

Thabo Cele says Kaizer Chiefs need to do their talking on the pitch. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Thabo Cele has admitted to Amakhosi fans that his side need to do their talking on the field of play.

Chiefs will face Golden Arrows on Saturday in the Betway Premiership at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, with Nasreddine Nabi’s side desperate to find some level of consistency in their league campaign.

Chiefs coming off another loss

A 2-0 loss at Richards Bay on March 16, before the international break, was Chiefs’ ninth defeat in the league this season. As it stands they face a battle to even hold on to a top eight spot.

“In these situations talking is not something they (the fans) really need,” said Cele ahead of Saturday’s match.

“We need our reaction inside the four corners (or the pitch). We need them (the supporters) despite our difficult moments. Without them it would become even more difficult. We need to show them that we need them.”

Cele, a lifelong Chiefs fan himself , signed for Amakosi in January and has impressed with his performances despite his side’s struggles.

The 28 year-old credits his teammates for how quickly he has settled in.

“It is the environment and the people that I have found here, my teammates and the technical team,” he said.

‘My heart has always been here’

“My heart has always been here, I was working for my own individual dreams and I think something was always going to happen. I feel good … and I want to help the team try and reach its objective.”

Chiefs have had plenty of time to work during the international break, ahead of the meeting with Arrows.

“After the defeat (to Richards Bay) there has been a space of observation and thinking and going deep into our own minds and hearts,” added Cele.

“I feel positive for the next game. We have been working very hard and put some new things into our game.”