Safa trying to convince Banyana players to play at Tsakane Stadium

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

It’s all about waiting and seeing following reports alleging Banyana Banyana are refusing to play their friendly match against Botswana at the Tsakane Stadium on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Komphela leaves Sundowns to take charge at Swallows

According to reports, Banyana are not willing to play at the Tsakane Stadium, which is not Fifa approved.

The South African Football Association (Safa) organised a friendly match for Banyana against the female Zebras as part of Banyana’s send-off match to the FIFA Women’s World Cup which will be played at Australia and New Zealand later this month.

A source close to the Banyana squad has revealed that the players raised their concerns regarding the pitch at the Ekurhuleni based stadium. It is said that the pitch at Tsakane is not suitable for professional games, even though it has been used before by the national teams as well as for the DStv Diski Challenge games.

“It’s this thing of organising things quickly, Safa didn’t make a proper plan for this send-off. It’s a great gesture, but the players are not happy with the stadium. That stadium is not proper for a football match and of course the girls are afraid of getting injuries and all those sorts of things,” said the source.

“They decided that they are not going to play. But Safa people have been trying to convince to play because everything is organised, even the Botswana team is here.”

Furthermore, the source added that a major reason for Safa to take the Banyana and Botswana clash to Tsakane Stadium is because of lack of funds at the association.

“There is no funds at Safa, or maybe should I say there is no funds for Banyana. They don’t want to spend money on Banyana. And I mean this is a team that is going to the World Cup. I don’t think we could be talking like this if it was Bafana playing. It just shows that our ladies are still being taken for granted even when they are African champions (Caf Africa Women’s Cup of Nations champs),” the informant added.

ALSO READ: Goss advised to stay put at SuperSport United

Just weeks ago, Safa were at loggerheads with Stadium Management regarding a debt owed to the latter, which put the Bafana Bafana versus Liberia game at FNB Stadium in jeopardy. However, the two parties met and resolved the issues. It remains to be seen if Banyana will eventually get into the bus and play the game which is scheduled for 3pm kick-off.