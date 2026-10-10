MTN8 final – How Pirates’ players rated

We look at how the Buccaneers' players rated in an underwhelming performance overall from Abdeslam Ouaddou's side.

Orlando Pirates were unable to make it five MTN8 titles in a row on Saturday as they lost 2-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

We look at how the Buccaneers’ players rated in an underwhelming performance overall from Abdeslam Ouaddou’s side.

Orlando Pirates player ratings

Sipho Chaine 8/10

The Pirates goalkeeper made a series of outstanding saves in the first half to keep his side in the match. Unlucky to be on the losing side.

Kamogelo Sebelebele 6

Sebelebele couldn’t really get forward and affect the game in the first half. Was unlucky to be forced off with a first half injury.

Nkosinathi Sibisi 7

Orlando Pirates’ experienced centre back made a host of vital interventions to keep the scoreline respectable.

Lebone Seema 5

Seema didn’t have one of his best games in defence. He was caught out by Thabang Matuludi’s flick for Mokoena’s opener.

Deon Hotto 6

Hotto had an effective game as a left wing back, getting forward to good effect, but was unable to provide a killer pass or an equaliser for his side.

Thapelo Mokobodi 6

Mokobodi was a bit overrun at times in midfield, but he was desperately unlucky to have a penalty awarded against him after a poor decision from referee Abongile Tom.

Simphiwe Selepe 5

Selepe didn’t have much influence on the game and was one of the poorer Pirates players on show in Durban.

Thalente Mbatha 6

Mbatha was caught on the ball early on by Brayan Leon and Sundowns should have doubled their lead. He hit one shot into the side netting but was not his usually dominant self.

Gamphani Lungu 6

Lungu was Pirates’ most threatening attacker and had one first half effort well saved by Ronwen Williams. Williams then denied Lungu from the penalty spot in the second half.

Yanela Mbuthuma 7

Mbuthuma led the line quite well for Pirates, but remains frustratingly inconsistent in front of goal. He did well to used his strength and win a second half penality for his team.

Tshepang Moremi 6

Moremi was another Pirates player who didn’t play up to his usual standards. Try as he might, the Bafana man couldn’t really influence the game.

Pirates substitutes

Oswin Appollis 6

It was a surprise that Appollis did not start the final, though he did come off the bench for Sebelebele at half time. He did set up Lungu with one brilliant pass but generally failed to affect the game.

Kabelo Kgositsile 5

Came off the bench as part of a triple substitution in the 74th minute but didn’t really make an impression.

Simphiwe Masilela 7

Came off the bench with Kgositsile and Evidence Makgopa and very nearly scored with a brilliant run and shot that went inches wide.

Evidence Makgopa 5

Like Kgositsile, couldn’t really influence the game when he came on.

Mohau Nkota

Only came on for the last eight minutes so impossible to rate.