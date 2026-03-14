Ncikazi warns Pirates to brace for a tougher battle against Siwelele

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi is anticipating another tough clash when the Buccaneers meet Siwelele FC this afternoon. The...

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi is anticipating another tough clash when the Buccaneers meet Siwelele FC this afternoon.

The Betway Premiership encounter is set to take place at the Orlando Amstel Arena and the kick-off is at 3.30pm.



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The Buccaneers come into this game after a morale-boosting 2-0 victory over Richards Bay FC at the same venue last Wednesday. Pirates had to dig deep in order to achieve this victory against the stubborn Natal Rich Boyz and Ncikazi is expecting another tough battle against Siwelele.

“We are at the stage of the season where every game carries equal importance, three points. Tomorrow, there are three points to fight for. It’s almost a similar setup to the opponents we faced in the previous match (Richards Bay FC),” Ncikazi told Pirates media on Friday.

“For us, it’s to try and impose our game plan and assert ourselves as a team. The players are expressing themselves well, and I hope we’ve recovered well. But we just want three points, nothing less,” he added.



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Pirates are indeed facing tough opponents in Siwelele, who are unbeaten in their last six games, but Lehlohonolo Seema’s side have only one win to show in their ongoing unbeaten streak.

They are currently 11th on the log table with 22 points after 19 games.