Ngcobo says Chiefs improvement means nothing without silverware

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs’ diminutive attacker Nkosingiphile Ngcobo says the improvements in his personal game and that of the team are good, but need to be capped with trophies.

He believes that doing well means nothing if they cannot bring any silverware to Naturena, where the trophy cabinet has not been opened in the last seven years.

“I am very happy, I see improvements. But what remains important now is to start winning trophies and do something for the team,” said Ngcobo last week.

Chiefs have mostly looked good this season under Arthur Zwane but they have failed to find consistency in both performance and results.

“Being consistent is a challenge for us as players because sometimes we go through a lot. But you have to come in everyday and give your A-game.

“I think it is more mental… We try very hard to be consistent in every training session and in every game. I think we have been doing that this season,” says Ngcobo.

On the trophy drought, Ngcobo says: “What is important is for us not to put ourselves under too much pressure.

“We have to take it one game at a time. We have been fighting and have been doing well this season. We will get something soon.”

With the experienced Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly possessing similar skills to that of Ngcobo, he has not been getting much game time.

And that is perhaps due to his limited abilities when the team is under attack. He admitted that he enjoys his game more when they are attacking.

“Well, I prefer an attacking position and helping the team to retain the ball. But yeah, as players we can play the same position.

“But our strengths are different and thus the way we play will be different. It is good competition and we are doing well as a team to be honest.”

Ngcobo says he will keep working hard to get regular game time so he can also help the team with a few goals.

“I will not say it is a matter of confidence – I believe in myself and I believe in my abilities,” he says when asked about the goals.

“I think maybe if I worked harder and got more game time, I could score the goals and help the team more.”