PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » PSL

Kaizer Chiefs defender joins Botswana club on loan

Picture of Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

16 January 2026

11:22 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Chiefs confirmed Sima's acquisition via a statement.

Kaizer Chiefs send young defender out on loan in Botswana

Bobo Sima has joined Mochudi Centre Chiefs of Botswana on loan from Kaizer Chiefs. Photo: Centre CHiefs media

Botswana Premier League outfit Mochudi Centre Chiefs have confirmed that they have signed defender Bobo Sima on loan from Kaizer Chiefs. 

The 20-year-old, who spent last season on loan at TS Galaxy, joins fellow South African Tefo Mofokeng who is on loan at Chiefs from Orlando Pirates. 

ALSO READ: Chiefs to visit Stellies in Nedbank Cup last 32

Chiefs confirmed Sima’s acquisition via a statement.

“South African defender Bobo Sima joins the club on loan from Kaizer Chiefs,” read statement from the club.

“The highly rated 20-year-old brings youthful energy, discipline and strong defensive potential as he looks to continue his development and contribute to the team’s success.”

Meanwhile, Chiefs have reportedly sent youngsters Manqoba Ozoemena and Ofentse Kgosana out on loan at Motsepe Foundation Championship side Casric Stars.

According to reports, the Chiefs duo, who helped Amakhosi win the DStv Diski Challenge last season, have signed short-term contracts with Stars until the end of the season.

ALSO READ: Why Chicago Fire signed Mbokazi and Dithejane

Stars are currently second in the Motsepe Foundation Championship League, trailing leaders Milford FC by two points after collecting 25 points after 14 games.

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Botswana Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts DJ Warras murder case: Will video footage bolster Majola’s bail application?
News Limpopo floods claim nine lives, billions needed for damages
News Foreigners ‘not prioritised’ over SA pupils at schools, Gauteng Education says
News Teenage pregnancy: Statutory rape is a serious crime regardless of consent, public warned
News Ex-national police commissioner Phahlane says he was the ‘guinea pig of the step aside policy’

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp