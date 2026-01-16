Kaizer Chiefs defender joins Botswana club on loan

Chiefs confirmed Sima's acquisition via a statement.

Botswana Premier League outfit Mochudi Centre Chiefs have confirmed that they have signed defender Bobo Sima on loan from Kaizer Chiefs.



The 20-year-old, who spent last season on loan at TS Galaxy, joins fellow South African Tefo Mofokeng who is on loan at Chiefs from Orlando Pirates.



“South African defender Bobo Sima joins the club on loan from Kaizer Chiefs,” read statement from the club.

“The highly rated 20-year-old brings youthful energy, discipline and strong defensive potential as he looks to continue his development and contribute to the team’s success.”



Meanwhile, Chiefs have reportedly sent youngsters Manqoba Ozoemena and Ofentse Kgosana out on loan at Motsepe Foundation Championship side Casric Stars.



According to reports, the Chiefs duo, who helped Amakhosi win the DStv Diski Challenge last season, have signed short-term contracts with Stars until the end of the season.



Stars are currently second in the Motsepe Foundation Championship League, trailing leaders Milford FC by two points after collecting 25 points after 14 games.