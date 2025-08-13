Peterson wants Chiefs to feast on home comforts

'It is time to start making FNB Stadium a fortress,' said the Chiefs goalkeeper.

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Peterson wants Amakhosi to turn FNB Stadium into a fortress this season.

Chiefs play their first home game of the new campaign on Wednesday when they take on Polokwane City in the Betway Premiership.

Chiefs’ poor home record

Amakhosi are coming off a good start to the season, winning 2-0 away at Stellenbosch on Sunday.

Chiefs had a poor home record last season, winning just five games on their own patch and bagging just 19 points from 14 league matches.

“It is time to start making FNB Stadium a fortress. Team should be scared to come here,” Peterson told reporters this week at the Chiefs Village.

“What better way than successive home games, starting tomorrow (Chiefs will also play Richards Bay at FNB Stadium on August 19)

“We are looking forward to it. We were away for the pre-season (in the Netherlands) and we went to Cape Town (to play Stellies).

“So I think the guys are excited to have our own people come out and watch. Hopefully tomorrow can start to change our fortunes.”

Peterson acknowledged that Chiefs need to be far more consistent in the league this season.

After winning their first two games at the start of the 2024/25 campaign, they failed to win back-to-back league matches again in the whole campaign.

“We applied ourselves well (against Stellies). It was our target to start the season with three points and we achieved that,” said Peterson.

‘Keep the momentum going’

“You could see the hunger, the fight and the togetherness we showed. The main concern last season was … consistency. So it is for us to build on this. The schedule is packed and it is a blessing for us that we are playing again (so soon).

“It is important for us to keep the momentum going.”