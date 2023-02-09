Pirates fans are clever and smart, says Riveiro

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Following Orlando Pirates loss to Mamelodi Sundowns, coach Jose Riveiro believes the club’s supporters are smart and clever enough to see that his charges gave their all to try and win the game.

Pirates lost 1-0 to Sundowns in their last game at the Orlando Stadium.

Inasmuch as Riveiro was disappointed with the defeat, especially after such a good run of three consecutive wins, the Spanish coach was proud of the display from his Buccaneers charges and he reckons the supporters also saw the fight from the players.

“I think the Pirates fans are clever, they are smart. They see when players are giving everything for the badge. They know when we try to do everything in order to change results and I think they should be proud of the team and the players,” said the Bucs coach.

The Pirates mentor was happy to have seen the club’s fans filling up their home ground and rallying behind the team from the first blow of the whistle to the last.



He says he hopes to see the supporters in their numbers again when they play at home in their next league game against Maritzburg United on 17 February.

“I hope to see them soon next time here when we play for another three points against Maritzburg United (at home). I think our fans are helping us as much as they can.”

Pirates are currently placed fourth place on the league standings with 28 points after 19 games, 27 points behind log leaders Downs, who have collected 55 points in 21 matches.

But, before thinking about moving up the log and their game against the Team of Choice, the Soweto giants have a date with Motsepe Foundation Championship side All Stars FC in the first round of the Nedbank Cup to be played at Wits Football Stadium on Saturday.