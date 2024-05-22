Ramovic calls Mokwena a liar, explains why they took him to court

“We want to show everyone that he (Rulani Mokwena) is a liar because he made up a story,” said Ramovic.

The feud between Rulani Mokwena and Sead Ramovic is far from over judging by the latest outburst from the TS Galaxy coach.

ALSO READ: Shalulile saves Sundowns in thrilling Galaxy draw

The Rockets and Mamelodi Sundowns played to a 1-1 draw at the Mbombela Stadium in Tuesday.



The biggest talking point was the aftermath of the entertaining draw with the scuffle between the two teams. They needed police to defuse the situation that was threating to get out of hand after the game.

Ramovic has explained why Galaxy approached the Johannesburg High Court over comments Mokwena made last month over the plan to hurt his midfielder Bongani Zungu who left the pitch injured when the two teams met at Loftus Versfeld.

“We want to show everyone that he (Rulani Mokwena) is a liar because he made up a story. These are just principles and my values are honesty and I was raised like this,” said Ramovic.

“He lied about (Bernard) Parker and he lied about (Hugo) Broos and he lied about me and he threatened me. He called me and said a lot of bad things and from what I’ve read, I’m not sure if this is right but he manhandled a school boy and this shows the type of character that he is.”

When pressed further about the legal challenge against Mokwena, the 45-year-old continued with his tirade in a short post-match press conference.

“The principles are there and you can’t just say that okay I don’t care that he lied and you just let it pass,” he said.

“What will happen next? What if he says to the other one that he stole something? A lie is a lie whether small one or big lie but he’s probably practising every time that he likes to lie.

“So we want to prove based on principles that he lied. We want to make our point because it’s a shame that a coach like him in the beautiful institution like Sundowns is a liar.”

ALSO READ: TS Galaxy take Sundowns’ Mokwena to court over ‘defamatory’ comments

The bad blood between the two coaches started after Mokwena bemoaned not having his first choice players in the Carling Knockout penalty shootout defeat against Galaxy, something that didn’t go down well with Ramovic who voiced his displeasure publicly.