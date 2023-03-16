Pirates in a good mood ahead of SuperSport clash

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

It’s all smiles in the Orlando Pirates camp, says captain Innocent Maela ahead of the club’s DStv Premiership fixture against SuperSport United at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The Pirates skipper says this is a very important game for the Buccaneers and they know what to do to win it.

“Preparations are going well so far, the gents are working so hard and the mood is good in the camp. We are all excited and looking forward for the match this weekend, a very important match for us as players, very important for the club and we know what we have to do,” said Maela, who is now available for selection for the tie against Matsatsantsa after being on suspension following his red card in the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs, which they lost 1-0 at the FNB Stadium late last month..

Pirates and SuperSport are fighting for the second spot in the league standings with Mamelodi Sundowns looking home and dry at the top of the log after collecting 59 points in 23 games.

The Sea Robbers are in third spot with 34 points, while United are in second position with 39 points, both teams having played 22 games so far.

Meanwhile, Pirates coach Jose Riveiro sees this fixture as an opportunity for his side to close the gap on SuperSport and says they are motivated to do well, especially after managing to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Nedbank Cup this past weekend.

“One more week, we are happy that we managed to qualify for the next round of the tournament. Now we have an opportunity to face SuperSport and have a chance to reduce the gap on the table with them. We are fully motivated (for this game) and we are going to be more than prepared,” said theBucs mentor.

The last time Pirates and SuperSport met was last year in August, where they played to a goalless draw in a match played at Lucas Moripe Stadium.